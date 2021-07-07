What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the holiday weekend show

July 7, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.861 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number is down from the previous episode’s 1.971 million overnight viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown delivered a .46 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, down from the .54 rating drawn the previous week. The decline is hardly surprising given that the show aired on the Friday of Independence Day weekend in the United States.

