11/08 Moore’s NXT audio review: Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, Grayson Waller Effect with Bron Breakker and Von Wagner, Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy, Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp in a five-minute challenge, JD McDonagh vs. Axiom, Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, Grayson Waller Effect with Bron Breakker and Von Wagner, Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy, Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp in a five-minute challenge, JD McDonagh vs. Axiom, Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey, and more (32:07)…

Click here for the November 8 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.