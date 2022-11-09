What's happening...

AEW Dynamite in Boston (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage poll results, Chris Jericho, Pete Dunne, Alex Abrahantes, Nick Patrick

November 9, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena. The show includes Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in a best of three falls match. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Boston. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Dot Net voters gave Friday’s AEW Rampage a majority C grade in our post show poll with 28 percent of the vote. F finished second with 27 percent. B was a close third with 21 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite was a polarizing show that received a majority D grade in our post show poll with 27 percent of the vote. F finished second with 22 percent of the vote. B and C tied for third with 21 percent each. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Chris Jericho (Chris Irvine) is 52.

-Referee Nick Patrick (Joseph Hamilton Jr.) is 63.

-Alex Abrahantes is 45.

-Butch (Peter England) is 29. He also wrestled as Pete Dunne.

