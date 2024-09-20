Miro reportedly requests to be released from AEW contract

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Miro wants out of AEW. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reports that Miro has requested to be released from his AEW contract. The report states that Miro signed a four-year AEW contract extension in the spring of 2022.
Powell’s POV: Miro’s last match was at the December 30 AEW Worlds End pay-per-view. At this point, I don’t know whether it’s more foolish for Tony Khan to continue paying Miro to sit home or for Miro to request his release when he’s presumably being paid a fortune to sit home.
He’s a prick. The guy got a tnt run … was a star. Got a big new contract and has basically refused to come to work and do business. Now, probably tampered by the stamford clown show, he wants out. Nahhh … sign a deal and honor it. Be a professional. Let him rot at home until 2026 and then the fed can have him. Same goes for starks who doesnt want to show up for work either. Let him rot and then he can go play with ethan and lexis in developmental.
So pay them both a fortune to sit home. That will teach them?