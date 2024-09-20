Miro reportedly requests to be released from AEW contract

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Miro wants out of AEW. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reports that Miro has requested to be released from his AEW contract. The report states that Miro signed a four-year AEW contract extension in the spring of 2022.

Powell’s POV: Miro’s last match was at the December 30 AEW Worlds End pay-per-view. At this point, I don’t know whether it’s more foolish for Tony Khan to continue paying Miro to sit home or for Miro to request his release when he’s presumably being paid a fortune to sit home.