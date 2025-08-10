Wrestling Revolver “Jerry Lynn Invitational, Part 2” results (8/9): Vetter’s review of the tournament final with Jerry Lynn as special referee, Myron Reed’s open challenge for the Revolver Title, Priscilla Kelly vs. Jessicka Havok

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Revolver “Jerry Lynn Invitational, Part 2”

Streamed on Triller+

August 9, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio, at Calumet Center at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds

This is a review of the second show; my review of the afternoon show has already been posted. This is their usual venue, a small gymnasium on par with what is at an elementary school. It’s packed with 250-300 fans. Bork Torkleson and Joe Dombrowski provided commentary. No new faces tonight; everyone here is a Revolver regular. I’ve noted this before — this is Sami Callihan’s promotion, and he always uses a lot of current and former TNA wrestlers.

* The afternoon show featured our four first-round matches, so this show will feature the semifinals and finals of the Jerry Lynn Invitational. The commentators said Lynn will be the referee for the main event!

1. Rich Swann vs. Ninja Mack in a JLI semifinal match. Bork noted that Swann is “more than a year clean and sober.” Standing switches to open. They missed stereo dropkicks, both kipped up, and had a standoff at 3:30. They sped it up, and Swann hit a somersault dive off the apron to the floor on Mack. Swann hit a running Facewash against the guardrail at 5;30. In the ring, they traded spin kicks to the head. Mack applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. Swann went for a Lethal Injection but Mack blocked it and Mack hit another spin kick to the head. Mack missed a top-rope corkscrew senton. Swann immediately hit a second-rope 450 Splash for the pin. A very good opener.

Rich Swann defeated Ninja Mack at 9:29 to reach the finals.

2. Zach Wentz vs. Alan Angels (w/Gia Miller) in a JLI semifinal match. Zach hit a shotgun dropkick at the bell and a Bronco Buster. Angels set up for a dive, but Wentz caught him with a stunner in the ropes. In the ring, Wentz hit a second-rope twisting crossbody block and was in charge early on. Angels hit a dive through the ropes and crashed onto Wentz at 2:00. In the ring, he hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Angels spun Wentz to the mat and applied a Rings of Saturn double armbar, but Wentz got a foot on the ropes at 4:00. Wentz hit a stunner, and Gia checked on Angels. Wentz hit a German Suplex, and he was fired up. He nailed a jumping knee to the chin. Gia grabbed Wentz’s ankle. Angels got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for the flash pin out of seemingly nowhere!

Alan Angels defeated Zach Wentz at 6:30 to reach the finals.

* Next up is a tag gauntlet match. I’m not sure how many teams there are in the match. We heard from Shotzi Blackheart on a video screen, saying she will be at “Tales From The Ring” on Oct. 3.

3a. “Latinos Most Wanted” Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge vs. “Tye or Dye” Ryan Matthias and KJ Reynolds. I’m a big fan of Koda, who is a strong up-and-comer in the Midwest. Matthias (think long-haired Peter Avalon) opened against the shorter Gauge, and Sabin hit a headscissors takedown. Koda got in and hit a series of snap suplexes on Reynolds. Tye or Dye worked over Sabin. Sabin hit a Pele Kick on Matthias. Koda got a hot tag at 3:30 and hit another snap suplex and a slingshot senton, then a uranage. Matthias hit a top-rope flying elbow drop on Koda. Tye or Dye missed stereo 450 Splashes. They all got up and traded punches. LMW hit stereo kicks to pin Reynolds. I’ll call that a mild upset, as Tye or Dye has certainly had more Revolver matches.

Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge defeated Ryan Matthias and KJ Reynolds at 6:44.

3b. Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge vs. Facade and Dante Leon. Facade and Leon both lost first-round matches in the afternoon show. We did get a bell to restart the gauntlet. Leon hit a dive through the ropes, then Facade hit a springboard flip dive. In the ring, LMW began working over Facade, with Koda hitting a swinging uranage. Leon got in and hit a discus clothesline on Koda for a nearfall at 2:00. Dante hit a stunner. Leon hit a top-rope Swanton onto Gauge’s back. Leon and Facade hit a team piledriver move on Koda for a believable nearfall at 4:30. Gauge hit a double Pele Kick, then a flying double crossbody block, then a twisting dive to the floor on Leon. In the ring, LMW hit stereo kicks in the corner on Facade. Koda hit a Razor’s Edge, and Gauge hit a frog splash for the pin!

Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge defeated Facade and Dante Leon at 6:21.

3c. Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge vs. “Alpha Sig” Brent Oakley and KC Jacobs. Oakley also lost in the first round earlier in the day. All four brawled at the bell. (I love that we have a bell to set each mini-match apart in a gauntlet). Oakley sold a leg injury from his match earlier in the day. Koda hit a faceplant on Oakley for a believable nearfall at 1:30. Sabin hit a superkick and a Lungblower to the back. Koda hit a DVD for a nearfall, but Jacobs made the save. Jacobs snapped Gauge’s neck across the top rope, then he hit an awkward split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 4:00. Oakley hit a suplex but continued to sell the hamstring injury. Gauge got a rollup out of nowhere to pin Oakley!

Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge defeated Brent Oakley and KC Jacobs at 4:41.

3d. “The Macabre” Krule and Dreadknot (w/Gia Miller) vs. Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge for the Revolver Tag Team Titles. Again, Dreadknot is Mad Man Fulton in a mask, reminding me very much of AEW’s Killswitch. LMW tried dives to the floor, but the Macabre caught them and whipped them into the ring post and into the guardrails. In the ring, Krule and Dreadknot set up for a team chokeslam on Sabin, but Koda made the save. Sabin hit a basement dropkick on Dreadknot’s knee to knock him down and get a nearfall. Gauge again tried a dive, but Krule caught him. Dreadknot tried a top-rope dive, but he missed and struck the guardrail.

In the ring, Gauge hit a Swanton Bomb on Krule, and Koda hit a frogsplash. They both covered Krule, but Krule kicked out at 3:30. LMW hit a top-rope Spanish Fly on Krule, but Krule eerily sat back up. “That atrocity will not die!” Dombrowski said. The heels hit stereo chokeslams. They picked up Sabin and slammed him onto Koda. They then covered Koda for the pin. That was a LOT of action in a match that short!

Dreadknot and Krule defeated Sabin Gauge and Koda Hernandez to retain the Revolver Tag Team Titles at 4:53.

4. Ace Austin vs. Damian Chambers (w/Kayla Kassidy) in a Last Man Standing match. This is quite a grudge match, as Chambers turned his back on Ace in a tag match. Chambers tried to run at the bell but Ace dove onto him, and he hit some chops on the floor. They got back into the ring and traded forearm strikes, and Ace hit a shotgun dropkick at 1:00. Kayla hit a huracanrana on Ace on the floor, and the ref started counting. Ace missed a dive through the ropes, and he crashed into a door that was leaning against the guardrail at 3:00; he was able to pull himself to his feet before the 10-count. Chambers was in control in the ring, and he kept Ace grounded.

Chambers went to the floor and got a ladder at 6:00 and brought it back to the ring. He suplexed Ace against a door leaning against the guardrail and the ref counted, but both got up. In the ring, Chambers hit a faceplant onto a folded chair at 8:00. He hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Ace and remained in charge. Chambers removed a corner turnbuckle pad. Ace got back to his feet, and they traded forearm strikes. Ace threw a chair at Chambers’ head at 11:30, then some more (I just hate that). Ace hit several more chairshots to the back. Kayla hopped on the apron to distract Ace, stopping the chairshots.

Ace hit a Doctor Bomb onto folded chairs but he sold pain in his lower back. He set up a ladder bridge between the ring and the guardrail. Ace hit a top-rope senton onto Chambers, who was lying on the horizontal ladder bridge at 14:30, and they were both down, and the ref started counting. In the ring, Kayla attacked Ace, so Ace put her on his shoulders and hit a Death Valley Driver through a door int eh corner at 16:00! Chambers got back into the ring and hit a Buckle Bomb into the exposed turnbuckle, then a Buckle Bomb onto a door placed in a different corner. Chambers checked on Kayla while the ref was counting down Austin, but Ace got up at 17:30!

Ace had a bloody nose and was staggering. Chambers immediately hit a superkick that dropped Ace again. This has been a top-notch last man standing match. Chambers set up a double-decker door bridge. Ace hit a low blow! They both flipped off the corner, but they wound up both coming short of the double-decker door bridge. Chambers stood on it for a piledriver, but it buckled and broke under their weight at 21:00. Ace again got to his feet at the nine-count! Chambers repeatedly struck him over the head with door shards. Ace rolled to the floor so he could land on his feet.

Chambers ordered a ringside staff member to loosen the top rope! Ace and Chambers got to their feet and traded blows. The top rope was now loose, and Chambers grabbed a turnbuckle and swung the hook at Ace, but Ace ducked it. Ace hit The Fold over the ropes and slamming Chambers onto a door bridge set up between the ring and the guardrail at 25:00! (That door somehow did not break!) So, Ace put a folded chair onto that door bridge. He hit a back suplex, slamming Chambers through the door bridge. Ace piled chairs on top of Chambers for good measure as the ref counted to 10! A tremendous match for this, still with lots of big bumps.

Ace Austin defeated Damian Chambers in a Last Man Standing match at 26:06.

* The intermission match was Killer Kross vs. JT Dunn. The intermission went about 20 minutes even.

5. “Team Crash” Crash Jaxon, Jeffrey John, Braydon Lee, BDE, and Bigg Pound vs. “Team Juni” Juni Underwood, Ama Zonga, Katie Arquette, Derek Dillinger, and “Starman” Harley Rock. I don’t think I’ve seen Brayden compete all year; I didn’t know he was active. We saw the massive Ama Zonga last month; he’s not quite as big as Fallah Bahh, but he’s big. I’ve seen Starman a few times in Chicago’s AAW; he is white and exceptionally scrawny. BDE and Juni opened. Zonga hit a splash. Crash got in and fought Zonga, hitting a clothesline that knocked Ama down. John hit a plancha to the floor.

Bigg Pound (think a smaller John Tenta) teased a dive but stopped. BDE hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor at 3:00. In the ring, Katie slapped BDE in the face. She flipped Derek onto BDE to flatten him for a nearfall. Team Juni began working over BDE and kept him grounded. Apparently, Starman’s Walkman, when he pushes a button, can ‘freeze’ someone. BDE grabbed it at 6:00, but he hit slow motion! So the match was now suddenly going at half-speed. (The required slow motion spots in these tags of first-round losers in tournaments is a long-time indy staple. Seen it so many times in PWG.) We got back to full speed, and Brayden hit a top-rope corkscrew dive to the floor on all his opponents on the floor.

In the ring, Juni hit a Bailey-style Flamingo Driver. Brayden hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press on Harley for a nearfall. Ama Zonga hit a splash. Jeffrey John hit a stunner on Zanga. Katie got in and hit a German Suplex on John. Derek swung BDE by his head and slammed him. Crash hit a DVD on Dillinger. Crash clocked Rock, and he “paused” Rock with the tape deck. Crash then slammed Rock for the pin. Some really impressive high-flying moves with the comedy I fully expected here. (Brayden is so talented; he needs to wrestle more.)

“Team Crash” Crash Jaxon, Jeffrey John, Braydon Lee, BDE, and Bigg Pound defeated “Team Juni” Juni Underwood, Ama Zonga, Katie Arquette, Derek Dillinger, and “Starman” Harley Rock at 10:25.

6. Jessicka Havok (w/Gia Miller) vs. Priscilla Kelly. Priscilla, who wrestled in the tournament on the afternoon show, filled in here; I didn’t catch who Jessicka was supposed to face. Kelly hit a rolling cannonball against the ropes. She hit a uranage at 4:00. Gia slapped Kelly. Havok put Kelly on her shoulders and hit a Death Valley Driver for a believable nearfall. Kelly got an inside cradle for the flash pin! Too short to be much of a match, really.

Priscilla Kelly defeated Jessicka Havok at 4:54.

* Myron Reed has issued an open challenge for his title! Who will step up? We have options of three guys who lost in the first round of the tournament, who weren’t in that 10-person tag or other matches on this evening show. Will it be one of them? The answer apparently is ALL THREE of them!

7. Myron Reed (w/Killer Kelly) vs. Brick Savage vs. Jake Crist vs. Gringo Loco in a four-way for the Revolver Title. Again, if you are unfamiliar with Texas-based Brick Savage, he has the size, build and general look of Bronson Reed; he’s massive, especially compared to the others in this one. Myron hit a blow on each opponent, hopped up and danced a bit, which annoyed his challengers. Brick knocked him dowdn with a running body block; Brick hit that on Crist and Loco, too. Dombrowski said Brick is 347 pounds and that appears to be legit. Crist hit a corner moonsault to the floor, then an Asai Moonsault. Loco hit a flip dive to the floor on everyone at 2:00.

In the ring, Loco hit a Gorilla Press on Crist and dropped him stomach-first to the mat. Loco and Crist did a double moonsault to the mat. (It looks like a Spanish Fly). They hit stereo superkicks on Reed. Savage hit a German Suplex on Reed at 4:30. Dombrowski said Savage was a pro weight lifter (there is such a thing?) for six years, and he listed some of his weight-lifting accolades. Loco hit an enzuigiri on Reed; Reed hit a dropkick on Loco for a nearfall at 6:00. Savage hit a DVD on Reed for a nearfall, but Loco made the save.

Crist hit a Canadian Destroyer on Loco, then a superkick on Reed. Reed hit a springboard Canadian Destroyer on Crist. Brick hit a DOUBLE Canadian Destroyer on Crist and Reed, earning a “holy shit!” chant. Brick hit a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall, but Loco made the save at 8:00. Savage hit a plancha on two guys. Bork remarked that he had seen Savage on TV, but he was just awesome live. Brick blocked Myron’s flying stunner move to the floor. Kelly got in the ring and distracted Brick; it allowed Myron to hit an enzuigiri. Kelly hopped on Brick’s back and helped choke him out; Myron got a cover and a nearfall at 10:30.

Loco hit an inverted DDT on Myron for a nearfall. Crist hit a DVD on Loco, then a Sliced Bread out of the corner on Loco, then his second-rope fadeaway stunner for a visual pin, but Killer Kelly pulled the ref from the ring! She hit a low blow on Crist. Myron slammed Jake for a nearfall at 12:00. Myron grabbed the title, but Jake hit a superkick on Myron. Crist hit a stunner on Kelly to knock her to the floor. Myron hit a flying belt shot to the head to pin Crist. That was really good action. Brick was a star here in his Ohio debut for Revolver. (He previously had only been on the handful of Revolver shows in Texas.)

Myron Reed defeated Brick Savage, Jake Crist, and Gringo Loco to retain the Revolver Title at 12:36.

* The three-foot-tall JLI trophy was placed in the ring! It’s time for the main event. Jerry Lynn came out first as our special guest referee. Lynn, Swann, and Angels all posed with the trophy before we got underway.

8. Rich Swann vs. Alan Angels (w/Gia Miller) in the Jerry Lynn Invitational finals. A reminder that this was the third match of the day for each man. They tied up on the mat, and Angels applied a leg lock around Swann’s neck. Swann hit a huracanrana, then a dropkick for a nearfall at 3:00. They got up and traded punches; Swann might be an inch taller, but Angels is a bit thicker and might have the weight advantage. Gia grabbed Swann’s ankle. Ref Jerry Lynn ejected her at 4:30, and that popped the crowd, and she was furious. However, it allowed Angels to attack from behind and stomp on Swann.

Angels shouted “Rob Van Dam,” gave Lynn a middle finger, but he missed a rolling guillotine leg drop. Swann hit his own version of that Rolling Thunder. Angels hit a uranage onto the ring apron, and Swann rolled to the floor. In the ring, Angels hit a half-nelson suplex with Swann rotating and landing stomach-first at 7:30. Alan hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker for a nearfall, as Dombrowski noted that Angels is targeting the head and neck. Angels hit another half-nelson suplex. He whipped Swann into a corner but only got a one-count at 10:00. The crowd rallied for Swann, so Angels jawed at them.

Angels hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and immediately locked in a Sharpshooter. He switched to a crossface; Swann eventually got a foot on the ropes. Swann fired up and hit some jab punches and a step-up mule kick for a nearfall at 13:00. Swann hit an Axe Kick to the back of the head, then a top-rope frogsplash for a nearfall. Angels hit a DDT for a nearfall. Angels applied a modified Koji Clutch on the mat, but Swann leaned forward and got a nearfall at 15:30. They got up and they each hit an enzuigiri. Angels hit a Halo Strike spin kick to the head for a believable nearfall and they were both down.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Swann hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall, then the second-rope 450 Splash for a believable nearfall at 17:30! Swann missed a second one. Angels hit another Halo Strike, then the Angel’s Wings for a believable nearfall, and we got a “Revolver!” chant. Angels hit a Jerry Lynn-style Cradle Piledriver for a believable nearfall! Nice! Angels jawed at Jerry and he pie-faced Lynn. He got a rollup but had his feet in the ropes, and Jerry kicked the legs off the ropes. Swann hit his own Cradle Piledriver, then another second-rope 450 Splash for the pin! That was great.

Rich Swann defeated Alan Angels to win the Jerry Lynn Invitational at 19:46.

* Lionel Richie played and Swann started to celebrate, but Angels attacked Swann. Jerry and Angels argued some more, and Lynn clocked Angels with a clothesline. Lionel Richie resumed playing, and Lynn raised Swann’s arm. We had some fireworks! Swann danced and got Lynn to join in. This post-match segment was perfect.

Final Thoughts: I really try to not use hyperbole when describing matches. Not every match can be “great,” not every show has a “great” match. So, I want to be clear, this was a great main event. Keep in mind both had wrestled twice already. They went out there on a hot night in what was clearly a hot building and tore it down for 20 minutes. The use of Jerry Lynn was perfect, from kicking out Gia, to arguing with Angels, and Alan taunting him a few times during the match, then the use of the Cradle Piledriver, and Lynn hitting Angels after the match concluded. Perfect.

This might be the best Revolver show of the year. Too often, they have a “hardcore match for the sake of having a hardcore match.” That doesn’t really work for me. There needs to be a reason, a hatred, a feud, for why these competitors are willing to put their bodies on the line. We had that with Ace-Chambers. I was impressed with Chambers the first time I saw him and he’s clearly the best of their local talent. He’s such a great dick heel, someone you want to see get beaten up. So, a top-notch last man standing match takes second. The Myron Reed title four-way was really good for third.

Brayden Lee is really good, but Cagematch.net records show this was just his tenth match of the year. I get that real life gets in the way of wrestling fun, but I’d love to see him more active than this. If I had a complaint here, it’s that the Kelly-Havok match ended before it felt like they really got rolling. This show and gets an enthusiastic recommendation.