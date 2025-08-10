Ashante Thee Adonis announces his departure from WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ashante Thee Adonis (a/k/a Tehuti Miles) took to social media on Sunday to announce his WWE departure.

After 6 unforgettable years under the WWE lights, the time has come for me to close that chapter. I’m filled with nothing but gratitude for every opportunity, the experiences, lessons, and incredible talent I’ve had the chance to work with.

I’m truly excited to show the world…

— Tehuti Miles (@tehutimiles) August 10, 2025