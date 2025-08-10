What's happening...

Ashante Thee Adonis announces his departure from WWE

August 10, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ashante Thee Adonis (a/k/a Tehuti Miles) took to social media on Sunday to announce his WWE departure.

Powell’s POV: I got a kick out of the Adonis character hitting on damn near every woman he encountered during backstage skits on NXT television. He’s also a good wrestler, and I look forward to seeing what’s next for him.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.