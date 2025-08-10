Limitless Wrestling “Vacationland Cup” results: Vetter’s review of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “Swipe Right’ Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes, Vacationland Cup tournament matches

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Limitless Wrestling “Vacationland Cup”

Replay available via YouTube

August 9, 2025, in Lewiston, Maine, at The Colisee

The show was at a local hockey arena, and there was a huge crowd. The commentators indicated there were 1,700 spectators here. Fans were seated on the floor as well as in the risers. Troy Nelson and Johnny Torres provided commentary; they were hard to hear.

* Jon Alba came to the ring to warm up the crowd. He said this is the biggest indy show in New England pro wrestling history. I don’t know how that can be proven or refuted, but seriously, this crowd is huge! He ran down the list of competitors in action tonight, including Matt and Jeff Hardy. This is the eighth annual Vacationland Cup, which features four first-round matches and an elimination match finale.

1. Alec Price vs. Aaron Rourke in a Vacationland Cup first-round match. They kept the lights low as the match began, but the ring was well-lit. (Anyone going to the floor will vanish into the shadows, though.) Some quick reversals at the bell, and Alec knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. The commentators noted that Price was competing in Tokyo last week. Rourke hit a shotgun dropkick at 2:00. Price bounced on the top rope. He dove through the ropes and crashed onto Rourke at 4:00. In the ring, Price hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. He hit a jumping knee in the corner and has dominated early on.

Rourke hit a running powerbomb, and they were both down at 7:00. He hit a release German Suplex and was fired up. Aaron hit a swinging uranage for a nearfall. Price hit “The Grand Prize” (a running Blockbuster) and a step-up mule kick for a believable nearfall at 9:00, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Rourke hit a superkick; Price hit one. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Rourke forcefully kissed Price on the lips, then hit a Frankensteiner at 10:30. He hit a split-legged moonsault, then a top-rope moonsault for the pin. That was a great opener!

Aaron Rourke defeated Alec Price at 11:02 to advance to the VLC finals.

2. Anthony Greene vs. Conan Lycan in a Vacationland Cup first-round match. Greene came out first, and he had several bras draped over his shoulders; well, that’s a new look. Lycan is massive and agile; I compare him to Brian Cage and Jake Something for his mix of size and athleticism. Greene claimed he was punched in the nose with a closed fist; the ref admonished Lycan and the crowd booed this. Lycan hit a flapjack and a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 3:00. Greene backed Lycan into the corner and hit some chops. Lycan hit a clothesline, then a twisting suplex at 5:30. Greene hit a running powerbomb for a nearfall.

Lycan hit a swinging powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 8:00. They fought on the floor, where Greene hit a Russian Leg Sweep against the guardrail. In the ring, Greene hit his springboard twisting crossbody block. He hit a heel hook kick to the face, but Lycan tossed him to the mat, and Greene sold a shoulder injury upon landing. Lycan dove through the ropes onto Greene at 10:30. J-Heru appeared at ringside and distracted Lycan. Greene got a chain, but Lycan ducked being hit by it. Lycan picked up the chain. The ref turned around, saw Lycan holding it and Greene down on the mat, and he called for the bell. The crowd was livid!!!!

Anthony Greene defeated Conan Lycan via DQ at 11:23 to advance to the VLC finals.

* Sam Leterna joined commentary here. Lycan hit a post-match 450 Splash on Greene.

3. B3cca (w/Aaron Ortiz, Anthony Vecchio vs. Gabby Forza in a Vacationland Cup first-round match. Again, the Shooter Boys are essentially the entourage for the international pop star. She sang her top radio hit “On B3cca, On God” as she came to the ring. B3cca hit a shotgun dropkick at the bell and immediately stomped on Forza. Gabby hip-tossed her across the ring at 1:30, then hit a handspring-into-a-clothesline in the corner. Vecchio hit Gabby; B3cca hit a superkick for a nearfall. The Shooter Boys again choked Gabby in the ropes, and this crowd was LIVID! B3cca hit an X-Factor faceplant for a nearfall at 4:00. B3cca hit a snap suplex, celebrated, and got booed. Gabby hit a powerslam at 6:30.

The Shooter Boys pulled B3cca, trying to get her out of the ring, but Gabby wound up pulling them in, and she hit a bodyslam on Vecchio, then a slam on Ortiz. She hit a Vader Bomb on B3cca for a nearfall at 7:30. Sam noted they have set an attendance record; Nelson said he hopes to get a final number before the show is over, but reiterated it is more than 1,700 here. Becca hit a doublestomp to the chest. Vecchio pulled B3cca out of the way, and Gabby crashed into a corner at 9:00.

B3cca hit a doublestomp on Gabby’s back as Gabby was in the ropes. She hit a top-rope tornado DDT for a nearfall. Gabby hit a Fire Thunder Driver (piledriver) for a visual pin, but the Shooter Boys distracted the ref. The ref finally saw the cheating and he ejected the Shooter Boys. Gabby hit a spear, then she applied a standing Stretch Muffler (leg lock behind her neck) and B3cca submitted. That was really good, and the crowd was hot and livid for all the blatant cheating.

Gabby Forza defeated B3cca at 11:59 to advance to the VLC finals.

4. Aiden Aggro (w/J-Heru) vs. Ace Romero. The commentators said this is Romero’s fifth VLC, the same number as Alec Price. This is also Aiden’s third VLC. The bell rang, and they just glared at each other from across the ring. They avoided each other’s signature moves until Ace caught him with a left-arm clothesline. Aggro ducked to the floor. He got in the ring and dove onto Ace, but Romero clocked him with a European Uppercut at 2:30. (I want to point out the audio has improved; I can hear Sam Leterna much better now than the last match.) Romero hit a senton on the floor!

Romero hit a running European Uppercut against the guardrail at 4:00. They kept brawling on the floor, but again, it’s just a bit too dark to see it well. Aggro pushed Romero back into the ring at 7:00. Romero ripped Aggro’s shirt right off him and hit some loud chops. Aggro hit a leaping second-rope DDT for a nearfall, and he applied a sleeper on the mat. Romero powered to his feet and hit a Samoan Drop at 9:00. Aiden again went for his second-rope DDT, but this time, Ace caught him with a European Uppercut. Romero dove through the ropes and crashed onto Aggro at 11:00, and they were both down on the floor.

Ace hit a discus clothesline on the floor, and he pushed Aiden into the ring. Aiden hit a Sunset Bomb for a nearfall at 13:00. Aiden pulled the ref into the corner, and Ace accidentally splashed on the ref! J-Heru rolled into the ring and helped stomp on Romero. The dork Milo Mirra bounced to the ring on his stupid Pogo Stick and launched himself into the ring, hitting a crossbody block on J-Heru and Aggro. However, Hazard jumped in the ring and struck Romero. Ace nailed a Pounce on Hazard at 15:30. Aggro clocked Ace over the head with a chairshot and got the tainted pin. The commentators said it’s Aggro’s first time advancing to the finals.

Aiden Aggro defeated Ace Romero at 15:44 to advance to the VLC finals.

* Ring announcer Rich Palladino said this is the 10th anniversary of Limitless Wrestling, and the anniversary show will be held Sept. 20 at the Armory in Westbrook, Maine.

5. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. Dezmond Cole for the Limitless World Heavyweight Title. Sidney wore a black one-strap singlet, as he had a match coming up against Tony Atlas. Yes, that Tony Atlas. Sidney headed to the back to prepare for his match, leaving Channing solo! If Cole loses, he cannot challenge for this title again. Channing knocked Cole to the mat on a shoulder tackle. Cole hit a huracanrana. Channing hit a European Uppercut at 1:30, and he paused to bark at the crowd. Dezmond hit a dropkick and a stunner. He went for a Lionsault, but Channing kicked him in the stomach mid-air. Channing mounted Cole and punched him.

Channing hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. He hit a leg lariat for a nearfall. Dezmond went for a huracanrana, but Channing blocked it and turned it into a Boston Crab! Nice! Dezmond hit a Lionsault Press on a standing Channing, and they were both down at 6:30. He hit a leg sweep and a spin kick to the head, then a Michinoku Driver, then a rolling guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. He clotheslined Channing to the floor. He hit a flip dive over the ropes onto Channing at 8:00. Back in the ring, Cole hit a uranage for a nearfall. Channing got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for a nearfall, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 9:30.

Dezmond hit an enzuigiri in the corner. He hit a suplex and was fired up. He hit a Helluva Kick in the corner and a German Suplex. He hit a frogsplash, going two-thirds of the way across the ring, for a nearfall, and they were both down at 12:00. Channing hit a jumping piledriver for a nearfall, and he was shocked he didn’t win there. Channing got his belt; Ref Gina tried to confiscate it but he shoved her to the mat, clearly trying to get disqualified. Dezmond rolled him up with a folding press cover and got the flash pin! New champion! The crowd and commentators went NUTS for the title change.

Dezmond Cole defeated Channing Thomas to win the Limitless World Heavyweight Title at 13:38.

Intermission was a bit over 20 minutes.

6. Seabass Finn, Bear Bronson, and Tommy Dreamer vs. “The System” Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC (w/Alisha Edwards). Finn had a fish net with two fish in it. I’ll reiterate that Finn has amateur experience and deserves so much better than this dumb fisherman’s gimmick. He opened against JDC. Finn tripped him and ‘rowed’ his arms. The crowd loves it anyway. Bear picked up Finn and threw him to the floor onto the System at 2:30. Bear then dove through the ropes onto them. Dreamer teased a dive, but he just stepped off the apron and punched all the heels.

They brawled to the floor (again, it’s a bit too dark to see this well.) JDC and Dreamer returned to ringside. Cameras finally found Bear brawling with someone at the top of the row of risers. (Visually, this match is a mess. The cameras can’t find the participants.) In the ring, Dreamer put on a hockey helmet and hockey gloves and he began hitting punches to JDC’s ribs at 7:00. Eddie Edwards and Myers were down on the floor; Alisha was trying to revive them.

JDC put Dreamer in a chair and did some lewd dancing on him; Dreamer responded by grabbing JDC in the groin, then a drop-toe-hold onto the open chair at 9:00. Bear and Myers tagged in and brawled. Bear hit a uranage on Edwards, then a Black Hole Slam on Myers for a nearfall. Alisha got in the ring and got in Dreamer’s face and yelled at him. Dreamer set up for a piledriver, but JDC saved her. Finn hit a Rebound Lariat on Eddie. Myers hit a DDT, but he accidentally hit a spear on Alisha! Bear immediately hit a Choke Bomb to pin Myers. Fun match … of what I could see of it, anyway.

Seabass Finn, Bear Bronson, and Tommy Dreamer defeated “The System” Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC at 11:31.

7. Sidney Bakabella vs. Tony Atlas. They turned the lights extra low, so everyone’s cell phones lit up the room for Bakabella’s ridiculous entrance. Atlas wore his star-spangled pants and a red-and-black shirt. They decided to have an arm wrestling match first, so a table and chairs were brought into the ring. (They didn’t have one of those ‘official’ arm wrestling tables, where you have a brace to hold onto with your other arm.) Atlas got the advantage, so Sidney raked Tony’s eyes.

They started brawling in a corner, so I started the stopwatch. Gina cleared the ring of the chairs and table, and we’re underway. Sidney had to do the bumping as Atlas did some armdrags and clotheslines. Sidney hit a low blow. (I get no joy in watching someone of Tony’s age in the ring. None.) Sidney missed a move off the ropes. (Good; that could have broken a hip if he connected with Tony.) Atlas applied a sleeper, and Sidney passed out. Of course, Atlas peeled off Sidney’s wig for good measure. I set the bar for this match pretty low; at least nobody appeared to have gotten injured.

Tony Atlas defeated Sidney Bakabella at 3:18.

8. Anthony Greene vs Aiden Aggro (w/J-Heru) vs. Gabby Forza vs. Aaron Rourke in an elimination match for the Vacationland Cup. The three-foot-tall trophy was placed in the ring. These ring intros seemingly took forever, but we finally got a bell. The heels rolled to the floor, leaving just Aaron and Gabby in the ring. Rather than lock up, they went to the floor and chased the heels, who got into the ring. The crowd chanted for the heels to fight! They began shoving each other, but then they hugged at 2:00. The babyfaces jumped in the ring, and we’re finally getting some punches thrown. Gabby knocked Aiden down with a shoulder tackle, then she hit a bodyslam (she’s so strong!) for a nearfall.

Aiden hit a Snapmare Driver on Gabby. Gabby hit a Bulldog Powerslam on Greene for a nearfall at 4:30. She got both heels on her shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop. MASSIVE pop for her raw power. Gabby accidentally speared Rourke! She was shocked by this; Aiden immediately rolled her up and got a pin at 5:57! Gabby has been eliminated! Aiden hit a Michinoku Driver on Rourke for a nearfall. Greene shook the ropes and caught Aaron falling off the ropes for a stunner and a nearfall at 8:00. Nice move. Rourke hit a Code Red on Greene for a nearfall.

Greene suplexed Rourke into the corner. Rourke hit a moonsault onto Greene. Aiden hit a Shining Wizard to the back of Rourke’s head, but Aaron fell on a knocked-out Greene for the pin at 9:21!! It’s down to Aggro vs. Rourke! They got up and traded forearm strikes. Rourke hit a spear into the corner. Aiden hit a Shining Wizard to the jaw for a nearfall at 12:00. Rourke trapped Aiden’s head in the corner and kicked him in the face, then hit a Burning Hammer, then a split-legged moonsault for the pin!

Aaron Rourke defeated Aiden Aggro, Anthony Greene, and Gabby Forza at 13:42 to win the Vacationland Cup.

9. Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy vs. “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes (w/Suzanna). Notably, Baylor wasn’t wearing the shoulder harness; he skipped a match on Monday for what I presume was to rest up, as this was a bigger match he had to prepare for. Again, Suzanna wears a tiny costume, and the commentators drool over her appearance. The Hardys have not only their TNA Tag Title belts but another set of tag belts. (Are those the Fourth Rope belts? I think so.) We got a loud “holy shit!” chant before the bell! Matt and Baylor opened. Matt acted demented, and Brad recoiled.

Baylor chanted “Swipe Right!” Matt chanted “Delete!” The crowd was firmly behind the Hardys in this dueling chant. (Are we gonna wrestle or are we gonna just do arm motions?) Jeff and Ricky finally locked up at 3:00, with Jeff Hardy hitting an armdrag and targeting the left arm. SR began working over Jeff in their corner. They barked at the crowd and were booed. Matt tagged in at 6:00 and hit a Side Effect slam on Ricky for a nearfall. Suzanna grabbed Matt’s ankle, allowing SRight to attack Matt, and now they kept him in their corner. This was basic tag action, but this crowd was HOT!

Jon Alba, who introduced the show, told the ref that Suzanna was cheating, so the ref ejected her. Matt began repeatedly slamming Ricky’s head into the turnbuckles at 10:30 with the crowd chanting “Delete!” with each blow. Jeff got the hot tag, and he hit some clotheslines and back elbows on Baylor. Jeff hit a Rude Awakening on Brad for a nearfall at 12:00, but Smokes made the save. Smokes hit a dropkick on Jeff for a nearfall. They set up for the Super Swipe, but Matt tripped Smokes to stop it. Jeff and Matt hit their new team stunner-and-neckbreaker combo on each heel. Jeff peeled off his shirt and hit a Swanton bomb on Baylor for the pin. Honestly, pretty paint-by-numbers match, but the crowd was so into it, it felt like a big deal.

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy defeated “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes at 13:43.

* Matt got on the mic and said how much he loves Limitless Wrestling (cheap pop!) He thanked the fans for coming, and he reiterated that this is where the next generation of wrestling stars will come from.

Final Thoughts: A really entertaining show. A large, hot crowd that was into everything really aided it, too. The Channing-Dezmond title match takes best match. Sure, we knew to expect the interference, but it was great back-and-forth action, and the crowd loved the title change. I’ll go with the Price-Rourke match for second. The main event narrowly tops B3cca-Gabby for third.

While I’ve loved how well WWE Evolve has used Swipe Right, it’s disappointing that Rourke has barely appeared and is essentially a non-factor. He’s a very good wrestler, and while he lacks size, he’s the guy who pulls you into his matches. When he wins a big one like this, his tears look and feel authentic. You can’t help but root for him. I just feel like WWE is missing an opportunity with him. A fun, well-set-up four-way final.

The biggest issue with this show is the lighting. It was decent, but perhaps they should have just left the lights on. You have a HUGE crowd, so why not show them off and be proud of this gate? The brawls on the floor were nearly impossible to see. I could do without the Bakabella-Atlas match, but at least they kept it short.

