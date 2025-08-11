WWE Raw in Quebec, Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Bill Alfonso, Alba Fyre, Wade Barrett, Fred “Tugboat” Ottman, Savio Vega, Amish Roadkill, Kongo Kong, Alexa Bliss, Silas Young, D-Ray 3000, Hulk Hogan, Red Bastien, Brett Sawyer

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Quebec City, Quebec at Centre Videotron. Raw features Naomi vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro-wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from Raw in Quebec, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Thursday’s Collision taping in Cincinnati, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Boston. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Bill Alfonso is 68 today.

-Alba Fyre (Kayleigh Rae) is 33 today.

-The late Hulk Hogan (Terry Bollea) was born on August 11, 1953. He died of a heart attack at age 71 on July 24, 2025.

-The late Rolland “Red” Bastien died on August 11, 2012, at age 81.

-Fred “Tugboat” Ottman turned 68 on Sunday.

-Savio Vega (Juan Rivera) turned 61 on Sunday.

-Amish Roadkill (Michael DePoli) turned 48 on Sunday.

-Kongo Kong (Steven Wilson) turned 46 on Sunday.

-Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) turned 45 on Sunday.

-The late Brett Sawyer (Brett Woyan) was born on August 10, 1960. He died at age 63 on September 8, 2023.

-Silas Young (Caleb DeWall) turned 46 on Saturday.

-D-Ray 3000 (Dorian Hill) turned 43 on Saturday.

-Alexa Bliss (Alexis Kaufman-Cabrera) turned 34 on Saturday.