NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s show

August 11, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-NXT Champion Oba Femi, TNA World Champion Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, and Moose vs. “DarkState” Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, Osiris Griffin, and Cutler James

-NXT Women’s Champion and TNA Knockouts Champion Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice

-Nia Jax vs. Lash Legend

-Joe Hendry vs. Charlie Dempsey

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

