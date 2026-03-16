03/16 PW Boom With Jason Powell (Episode 400): AEW Revolution fallout with Jonny Fairplay and Sean Plichta

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” and “House of Villains” fame, with your email questions coming out of AEW Revolution. Our next big event post-shows will be on Monday, April 13, after AEW Dynasty, and Monday, April 20, after WrestleMania 42 weekend…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 400) with co-host Jonny Fairplay.

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