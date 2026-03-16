Chris Jericho to guest star on the most-viewed show on broadcast television

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Chris Jericho is returning to television this weekend, but not for a pro wrestling company. Jericho announced that he will guest star on Sunday’s Tracker on CBS. Jericho wrote on social media (see below) that he will play a character named Virgil Dean, and described him as “the lead bad guy” on Sunday’s episode.
Powell’s POV: The Tracker series is based on the novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver. Justin Hartley stars as the lead character, Colter Shaw. The show has the highest viewership counts of any weekly series on broadcast television, with roughly eight million viewers per week. Replays are available the next day on Paramount+.
Stoked to announce I’ll be playing the lead bad guy on this Sunday’s episode of #Tracker on @CBS, the NUMBER ONE SHOW on network TV!!! I play #VirgilDean and let’s just say, he’s not a nice guy. THIS SUNDAY at 9 pm EST! pic.twitter.com/dBer9PW8xj
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 16, 2026
(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)
I haven’t watched network TV in years. Is that really the #1 show on TV?
I was as surprised as you are. I knew CBS was high on it because it was given the coveted post Super Bowl slot a couple of years ago for the premiere, but I had no idea it was the number one show. Then again, I’ve been surprised for years by the popularity of CBS shows. Most appeal to an older demo, and I never got into the Monday night comedies because I was busy with Raw or Monday Night Football. Sports are pretty much the only thing I watch regularly on network TV these days. I liked Yellowstone and I did watch the Marshals premiere. I’m waiting until they air a few more so I can binge it. I mentioned Marshals because I know the premiere did big numbers. If it’s as good as Yellowstone, it might compete for the top spot.
It is, and it’s one of the few things I’ll watch on network TV.
Also, it’s now #2 behind Marshals (Yellowstone spinoff) that’s also airing on CBS Sundays in the time slot right before Tracker.
I’ve never even heard of this show which shows you how much I follow network TV…