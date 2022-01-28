01/28 McGuire’s AEW Rampage Audio Review: Championship Friday with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Private Party for the AEW Tag Titles, Jade Cargill vs. Julia Hart for the TBS Title, Jon Moxley vs. Anthony Bowens, FTR vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Championship Friday with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Private Party for the AEW Tag Titles, Jade Cargill vs. Julia Hart for the TBS Title, Jon Moxley vs. Anthony Bowens, FTR vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson, and more (24:19)…

