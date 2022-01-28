01/28 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Royal Rumble go-home show with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Sonya Deville vs. Naomi, Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro and Ricochet

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Royal Rumble go-home show featuring Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Sonya Deville vs. Naomi, Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro and Ricochet, and more (22:23)…
Click here for the January 28 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.
