01/28 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Royal Rumble go-home show with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Sonya Deville vs. Naomi, Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro and Ricochet

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Royal Rumble go-home show featuring Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Sonya Deville vs. Naomi, Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro and Ricochet, and more (22:23)…

Click here for the January 28 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.