01/28 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Royal Rumble go-home show with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Sonya Deville vs. Naomi, Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro and Ricochet

January 28, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Royal Rumble go-home show featuring Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Sonya Deville vs. Naomi, Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro and Ricochet, and more (22:23)…

