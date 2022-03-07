What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: Raw Tag Title match opens tonight’s show, updated lineup

March 7, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Chad Gable and Otis vs. Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Edge explains his attack on AJ Styles.

-Jerry Lawler appears.

-Logan Paul returns for a Homecoming Party with The Miz.

Powell’s POV: WWE announced that the Raw Tag Title match will open the show. Raw will be live from Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.

