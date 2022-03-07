WWE Raw preview: Raw Tag Title match opens tonight’s show, updated lineup

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Chad Gable and Otis vs. Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Edge explains his attack on AJ Styles.

-Jerry Lawler appears.

-Logan Paul returns for a Homecoming Party with The Miz.

Powell's POV: WWE announced that the Raw Tag Title match will open the show. Raw will be live from Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.