Jake Something announces his departure from Impact Wrestling

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jake Something (Jacob Doyle) announced that he is a free agent, meaning his contract with Impact Wrestling has expired. Something thanked Impact management for taking a chance on him via social media. “I’m just getting started,” Something added.

Powell’s POV: Something showed a lot of upside potential during his Impact run. The company never seemed to get fully behind his character for some reason. Still, I’m surprised to see that the two sides didn’t work out a new deal. It will be interesting to see what his next move will be.

I am officially a free agent. So here is my official statement on the subject: I’m just getting started. pic.twitter.com/DkyH3kPlln — Jake Something (@JakeSomething_) March 7, 2022