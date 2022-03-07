AEW Rampage viewership and rating for the Revolution go-home show, plus the countdown special viewership

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 545,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 473,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Rampage finished 16th in the cable ratings with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s .18 rating in the same demo. Two NBA games topped the cable ratings on Friday, and cable news shows continue to perform strongly as competition.

The AEW Rampage Countdown special that followed Rampage on TNT delivered 269,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating. That was down from 292,000 viewers and the 0.10 rating delivered by the Full Gear countdown special that aired after Rampage back in November.