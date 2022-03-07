What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for Ronda Rousey’s match and two title matches

March 7, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.261 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is up from the 2.114 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was first in the Friday network ratings battle. The Smackdown rating was up from the previous episode’s 0.57 rating in the same demo. Overall, good numbers for the episode that featured Ronda Rousey’s first match on Smackdown, and Intercontinental Title change, and a Smackdown Tag Title match.

