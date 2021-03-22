Andrade comments on his WWE release

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Andrade took to Twitter to express his happiness over WWE granting him his contractual release on Sunday. He also expressed thanks to Paul Levesque, Paul Heyman, and William Regal. “I want to thank @TripleH, @HeymanHustle and @RealKingRegal for all these years and great support that they gave me all these years also to the fans who were always supporting me, a big hug to all the talent and workers who always behaved kindly to me,” Andrade wrote.
Powell’s POV: For those who missed it, WWE announced Andrade’s contractual release on Sunday night after he previously confirmed that he requested to be released. He is yet another wrestler who became a star in NXT, yet wasn’t pushed properly on the main roster. It will be interesting to see where he lands next once his 90-day non-compete expires.
Good news!!!! Buenas noticias!!! #Tranquilo #Happy
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 21, 2021
I want to thank @TripleH , @HeymanHustle and @RealKingRegal for all these years and great support that they gave me all these years also to the fans who were always supporting me, a big hug to all the talent and workers who always behaved kindly to me. 👊🏼🙏🏼
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021
