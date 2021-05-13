Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly note, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Scarlett, Dennis Rodman, Glacier, Jimmy Yang, Jumbo Tsuruta

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will hear the new Dot Net Weekly audio show on Friday this week. Jake Barnett and I will discuss all the news of the week and preview the WrestleMania Backlash event.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Rosemary vs. Havok for a shot at the Knockouts Championship. John Moore’s review of this episode will be available late tonight. My members’ exclusive audio review and Impact Hit List will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes a NXT UK Women’s Championship No 1. contenders gauntlet match. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced an C grade with 29 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a C grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade from 42 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 31 percent. I gave the show an B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dennis Rodman is 60.

-Glacier (Ray Lloyd) is 57.

-Jimmy Yang is 40.

-Scarlett (Elizabeth Chihaia) is 30.

-The late Jumbo Tsuruta died on May 13, 2000 at age 49 due to complications from a kidney transplant.