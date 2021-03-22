AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. John Silver for the TNT Championship.

-AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal in an eliminator match.

-Shawn Spears and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison, and Dante Martin.

-Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti.

Powell’s POV: If Sydal beats Omega, he will earn a future AEW Championship match. Allin issued an open challenge to any member of The Dark Order, which led to the group choosing Silver. Wednesday’s episode will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join me for our live review of Dynamite on Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode. Jake Barnett, who normally covers Dynamite, will be covering WWE Smackdown this week.