AEW postpones additional events, still planning to air Dynamite

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has relocated the following Dynamite events as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus. Read additional details at AllEliteWrestling.com.

-April 22 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center has been moved to July 29.

-April 29 in Houston, Texas at Fertitta Center has been moved to November 4.

-May 6 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Lakefront Arena has been moved to December 2.

-May 13 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at Santa Ana Star Center has been moved to December 30.

Powell’s POV: The announcement emphasizes that each of those events has been relocated to a closed set, presumably at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, which played host to last week’s Dynamite show. In other words, AEW is planning to continue airing Dynamite, though obviously that can change based on government advisories and restrictions. On a more positive note, once the situation improves and people are allowed to gather again, I assume that AEW can simply allow fans to attend shows at Daily’s Place, so there’s no harm in making these postponements now.



