AEW Being The Elite video: Matt Jackson and Kenny Omega cope with the coronavirus outbreak differently, Broken Matt Hardy checks in, Colt Cabana finds away around Omega’s ban, Hangman Page and Matt meet

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Young Bucks released the latest edition of the Being The Elite Youtube series. Watch the full video below or via the Being The Elite Youtube Page.

Powell’s POV: Matt Jackson and Kenny Omega cope very differently with the coronavirus outbreak in a comical segment, Matt checks in from the AEW Dynamite closed set, Colt Cabana finds his way onto BTE despite Omega’s objections, Broken Matt Hardy appears briefly, and Matt and Hangman Page have a moment.



