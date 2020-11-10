Second main event announced for MLW Fusion restart

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce Myron Reed vs. Brian Pillman Jr. for the MLW Middleweight Championship for the November 18 edition of MLW Fusion.

NEW YORK – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced it will present a double main event when its flagship series, MLW FUSION, returns next Wednesday November 18.

The reigning World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed will defend the title against Brian Pillman Jr. This title bout compliments the Davey Boy Smith Jr.- Jacob Fatu World Heavyweight Championship bout set to kick off MLW’s restart next Wednesday night.

MLW returns Wednesday night November 18 at 7pm ET with the premiere of FUSION on Fubo Sports and YouTube. Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

“Pillman is more see through than a glass door, at the restart I’m gonna leave him on the floor,” said Reed.

Reed and Pillman have been entangled in a bitter feud since last December. Since then, Reed and Pillman have had a war of words… and a few steel chairs have been thrown at each other.

Reed, known as “The Young GOAT”, won the World Middleweight Championship November 9, 2019 in Orlando and has successfully defended the belt against some of the world’s top middleweights, including Japan’s El Lindaman and Mexico’s Drago.

Pillman will be moving down to the 205 and under division to challenge Reed for the fight.

Powell’s POV: MLW is doing a good job of loading up their first show back with a pair of title matches. The show will stream on Fubo Sports and the MLW YouTube page on November 18, and will then air on Saturday, November 21 on beIN Sports. Our weekly written reviews of MLW Fusion will return on November 18, and Dot Net Members will once again have exclusive access to our Fusion reviews.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com discussing the WWE financial report, the future of WWE Network and how it affects consumers, the likelihood of a WWE sale, AEW and Impact Wrestling business, and much more...