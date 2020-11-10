Impact Wrestling TV preview: Four matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for tonight’s television show.

-Rohit Raju vs. TJP for the X Division Title

-Chris Sabin vs. Acey Romero

-Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok and Nevaeh

-Karl Anderson vs. Josh Alexander

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The "Impact In 60" nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will focus on Sting vs. Kurt Angle.



