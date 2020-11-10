WWE Raw to feature a pair of title matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin for the Raw Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: The show will also include the brand’s final hype for the Survivor Series. It will be interesting to see if they make any go-home week title changes, which would lead to changes on the Survivor Series card. Join me for live coverage of Raw every Monday night at 7CT/8ET.