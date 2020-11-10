UWN Prime Time Live lineup: The card for for tonight’s pay-per-view

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s UWN Prime Time Live pay-per-view.

-Eli Drake and James Storm vs. Aron Stevens and Question Mark for the NWA Tag Titles.

-The Real Money Brothers vs. Four Minutes of Heat.

-Fred Rosser vs. Chris Dickinson in a UWN Title tournament semifinal match.

-Mike Bennett vs. Shawn Daivari in a UWN Title tournament semifinal match.

Powell’s POV: The 90-minute Prime Time Live pay-per-views are available on FITE.TV for $7.99 individually, and there’s also a four-show bundle available for $23.99. DirecTV sells individual shows for $11.99 per episode.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com discussing the WWE financial report, the future of WWE Network and how it affects consumers, the likelihood of a WWE sale, AEW and Impact Wrestling business, and much more...