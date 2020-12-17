AEW Dynamite viewership drops, tops NXT

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 806,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 995,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished third in the 18-49 demographic with a .32 in the cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 766,000 viewers and finished 34th with a .19 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network.