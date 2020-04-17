Former WWE wrestler taking part in a Fox reality show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE wrestler and broadcast team member Matt Striker is a contestant on the “Labor of Love” reality show. Striker is included in the trailer for the series, which begins Thursday, May 21 on Fox. Watch the trailer below or via the Fox YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Striker also served as the voice of Lucha Underground and worked as a broadcast team member for NJPW, AAA, MLW, and other promotions. Striker will be competing with 14 other men in trying to win over a 41 year-old woman named Kristy Katzmann, who is looking for a partner to start a family with. A portion of the description for the show reads: “Each week, the aspiring fathers-to-be will be faced with challenges that will put their parenting and partnership skills to the test. If they prove worthy, they will advance to the next week, and for those who don’t, Kristy will let them know that she does not see herself starting a family with them.”



