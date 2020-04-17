WWE 205 Live to focus on Brian Kendrick

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tonight’s edition of WWE 205 Live will focus on Brian Kendrick. “Kendrick will give an in-depth look at the match that inspired him to pursue his dream of being a WWE Superstar, as well the most memorable match of his own career,” reads the preview at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: I thought we might see some Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament matches on the Friday night show. Instead, it looks like 205 Live is taking a break from first-run matches. Anish V’s reviews of WWE 205 Live are available on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.



ROH wrestler Mark Haskins discusses why he feels like Brock Lesnar these days, traveling to Las Vegas for the ROH events that were cancelled and the concern it created for his family, coming up through UK independent scene, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus portion, John Moore reviews the April 15 NXT television show...

