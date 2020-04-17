WWE reverting to taping shows rather than airing live weekly broadcasts

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has reconsidered their plan of running live weekly broadcasts of Raw, NXT, and Smackdown. ProWrestlingSheet.com reports that WWE will air live tonight and next Friday for Smackdown, as well as Monday for Raw, and Wednesday for NXT. The company will then begin taping two editions of their shows beginning Saturday, April 25. View the full schedule at ProWrestlingSheet.com.

Powell’s POV: This is a step in the right direction, as it limits the travel of the talent and crew. It’s still not ideal for those practicing self quarantine measures to avoid the risk of infecting their families coming out of the tapings. For instance, Brie Bella stated prior to WrestleMania that Daniel Bryan would work the WrestleMania taping and then self quarantine for two weeks before he could see her and their daughter. Hopefully the company will be mindful of this and perhaps have the talent and crew work one set of two-week tapings, then take the next set tapings off. After all, those who are taking those types of precautions would need to stay in near constant self isolation away from their families. Again, though, the new approach is safer than asking the talent and crew to work and travel on a weekly basis.



ROH wrestler Mark Haskins discusses why he feels like Brock Lesnar these days, traveling to Las Vegas for the ROH events that were cancelled and the concern it created for his family, coming up through UK independent scene, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus portion, John Moore reviews the April 15 NXT television show...

