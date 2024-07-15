WWE Raw in Dayton, Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Jesse Ventura, Boogeyman, Cherry, BxB Hulk, Heath Slater, Anna Jay, Jeff Jarrett, Bully Ray, Diamante, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Necro Butcher, Grizzly Redwood, Jake Crist

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Dayton, Ohio at Nutter Center. The features Drew McIntyre returning to meet with Adam Pearce. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Dayton, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite in Little Rock, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Omaha, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Arlington. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Jesse Ventura is 73 today.

-Boogeyman (Marty Wright) is 59 today.

-Former WWE wrestler Cherry (Kara Drew) is 49 today.

-BxB Hulk (Terumasa Ishihara) is 44 today.

-Heath Slater (Heath Miller) is 41 today.

-Anna Jay (Anna Jernigan) is 26 today.

-Jeff Jarrett turned 57 on Sunday.

-Bully Ray (Mark LoMonaco) turned 53 on Sunday.

-Diamante (Priscilla Zuniga) turned 33 on Sunday.

-Sean “X-Pac” Waltman turned 52 on Saturday.

-Necro Butcher (Dylan Summers) turned 51 on Saturday.

-Grizzly Redwood (Mitch Franklin) turned 51 on Saturday.

-Jake Crist (John Crist) turned 40 on Saturday.