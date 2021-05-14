WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Robert Fuller, Matt Cardona, Vader, Steve “Dr. Death” Williams, Tommy Rogers, Scott Irwin, Ethel Johnson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will be held on Sunday in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. The show includes Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro for the WWE Universal Championship, and Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship. Join me for live coverage on Sunday beginning with the one-hour Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET. Dot Net Members will hear a same night audio review.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. The show features Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Tamina and Natalya for the WWE Women’s Tag Title and the final push for WrestleMania Backlash. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs tonight on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review after the show.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Robert Fuller (Robert Welch) is 70. He work as Colonel Robert Parker in MLW.

-Matt Cardona, who wrestled as Zack Ryder in WWE, is 36.

The late Leon White, who worked as Vader, was born on May 14, 1955. He died of heart failure at age 63 on June 18, 2018.

-The late Scott Irwin was born on May 14, 1952. He died of a brain tumor on September 5, 1987 at age 35. He teamed with his brother Bill Irwin as the Long Riders and The Super Destroyers.

-The late Steve “Dr. Death” Williams was born on May 14, 1960. He died at age 49 following a long battle with cancer.

-The late Tommy Rogers (Thomas Couch) was born on May 14, 1961. He died at age 54 on June 1, 2015.

-The late Ethel Johnson was born on May 14, 1935. She died at age 83 of heart disease on September 14, 2018.