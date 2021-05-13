05/13 NXT UK audio review: Gibbons’ review of Isla Dawn vs. Emilia McKenzie vs. Dani Luna vs. Meiko Satomura vs. Jinny in a gauntlet match to become No. 1 contender to the NXT UK Women’s Championship, Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer in a Heritage Cup Rules match, Mark Andrews vs. Levi Muir

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Laurence Gibbons, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Gibbonsgob)

Laurence Gibbons reviews WWE’s NXT UK television show: Isla Dawn vs. Emilia McKenzie vs. Dani Luna vs. Meiko Satomura vs. Jinny in a gauntlet match to become No. 1 contender to the NXT UK Women’s Championship, Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer in a Heritage Cup Rules match, Mark Andrews vs. Levi Muir, and more (18:58)…

Click here for the May 13 NXT UK television show audio review.

