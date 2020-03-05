WWE’s Miz & Mrs. viewership bounces back

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE produced Miz & Mrs. reality show delivered 494,000 viewers for USA Network on Tuesday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 394,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s number was down, presumably due to running opposite the Countdown to AEW Revolution show that aired on TNT after AEW Dynamite. Last night’s number is more in line with the type of viewership numbers the show has done most weeks this season.



