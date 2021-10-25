WWE unveils its 2022 pay-per-view schedule

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce their 2022 pay-per-view schedule.
STAMFORD, Conn., October 25, 2021 – For the first time in history, WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced the dates and locations for the following year’s pay-per-view schedule. The 2022 slate, highlighted by a two-night WrestleMania® at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, will also mark a new record for the most stadium events (a minimum of four) in a year for WWE.
The schedule is as follows*:
- Saturday, January 1 – Day 1® at State Farm Arena in Atlanta
- Saturday, January 29 – Royal Rumble® at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis
- Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas
- Sunday, May 8 – Pay-Per-View at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.
- Sunday, June 5 – Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago
- Saturday, July 2 – Money In The Bank® at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
- Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam® at Nissan Stadium in Nashville
- Saturday, September 3 or Sunday, September 4 – Pay-Per-View at TBD location
- Saturday, November 26 – Survivor Series® at TD Garden in Boston
In addition to the events above, pay-per-views taking place in February and October will be announced in the near future. Fans interested in up-to-date ticket information for 2022 WWE pay-per-view events can register at https://www.wwe.com/2022-PPV.
“Since returning to live events this past July, our fans have graciously expressed a tremendous appetite to attend WWE shows. As they begin to make plans for next year, we wanted to make sure that the 2022 schedule and locations of our pay-per-views was made available to them,” said Nick Khan, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer.
All events will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.
* Events subject to change.
Powell’s POV: I assume that the February and October events will be held in Saudi Arabia. The most interesting new date is the September 3 or 4 listing, which is Labor Day weekend, the same weekend that AEW holds its annual All Out event.
Likely Elimination Chamber in February.
I think Saturday is a better day for a ppv. Don’t have work the next day.
As an NFL fan, I love the Saturday PPVs.