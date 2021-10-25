WWE unveils its 2022 pay-per-view schedule

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce their 2022 pay-per-view schedule.

STAMFORD, Conn., October 25, 2021 – For the first time in history, WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced the dates and locations for the following year’s pay-per-view schedule. The 2022 slate, highlighted by a two-night WrestleMania® at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, will also mark a new record for the most stadium events (a minimum of four) in a year for WWE.

The schedule is as follows*:

Saturday, January 1 – Day 1 ® at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

at State Farm Arena in Atlanta Saturday, January 29 – Royal Rumble ® at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis

at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas

Sunday, May 8 – Pay-Per-View at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

Sunday, June 5 – Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago

Saturday, July 2 – Money In The Bank ® at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam ® at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Saturday, September 3 or Sunday, September 4 – Pay-Per-View at TBD location

Saturday, November 26 – Survivor Series® at TD Garden in Boston

In addition to the events above, pay-per-views taking place in February and October will be announced in the near future. Fans interested in up-to-date ticket information for 2022 WWE pay-per-view events can register at https://www.wwe.com/2022-PPV.

“Since returning to live events this past July, our fans have graciously expressed a tremendous appetite to attend WWE shows. As they begin to make plans for next year, we wanted to make sure that the 2022 schedule and locations of our pay-per-views was made available to them,” said Nick Khan, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer.

All events will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

* Events subject to change.

Powell’s POV: I assume that the February and October events will be held in Saudi Arabia. The most interesting new date is the September 3 or 4 listing, which is Labor Day weekend, the same weekend that AEW holds its annual All Out event.