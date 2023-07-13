Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Necro Butcher, Grizzly Redwood, Jake Crist

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Zachary Wentz vs. Chris Bey and the final push for Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as is my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. Christopher Daniels, Darius Martin, and Matt Sydal for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 55 percent of the vote. B finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with C as the majority grade in our post show poll with 38 percent of the vote. B finished second with 37 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sean “X-Pac” Waltman is 51.

-Necro Butcher (Dylan Summers) is 50.

-Grizzly Redwood (Mitch Franklin) is 50.

-Jake Crist (John Crist) is 39.