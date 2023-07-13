AEW Rampage lineup: The updated card for Friday’s TNT show (coverage help needed)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Athena vs. Willow Nightingale in an Owen Hart Cup Tournament semifinal match

-Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes vs. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard

-Lance Archer vs. Trent Beretta

-Konosuke Takeshita in action

-Toni Storm speaks

-The Dark Order speak

Powell’s POV: The Athena vs. Willow match was originally scheduled for the Jun 8 AEW Collision. It was postponed due to Willow not receiving medical clearance. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at SaskTel Centre. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are available on delay rather than live. We are looking for a volunteer who is interested in covering Rampage on a weekly basis. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.