AEW Collision lineup: The updated card for Saturday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks in the men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament final

-Ruby Soho vs. TBD (Athena or Willow Nightingale) in the women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament final

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay White and Juice Robinson in a best of three falls match for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: The Athena vs. Willow Nightingale semifinal match will air on Friday’s AEW Rampage. Collision will be live on Saturday in Calgary, Alberta at Calgary Stampede Saddledome and will be followed by the live Battle of the Belts VII show from the same venue at 9CT/10ET. Join me for my live review of AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts as the shows air Saturday on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).