AEW Battle of the Belts VII lineup: The card for Saturday’s TNT special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts VII television special.

-Luchasaurus vs. Shawn Spears for the TNT Championship

Powell’s POV: AEW did not add any new matches to the lineup during AEW Dynamite. Battle of the Belts VII will air live on Saturday immediately following AEW Collision at 9CT/10ET. Join me for my live review of both shows beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio review of both shows will be available on Saturday night or Sunday for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).