AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW Tag Champions “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in an Eliminator match (Kingston and Penta will earn a future tag title shot with a win).

-Miro vs. Brian Pillman Jr. for the TNT Championship.

-MJF vs. Sammy Guevara.

-Britt Baker and Rebel vs. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero.

-Jungle Boy vs. Jack Evans.

Powell’s POV: Chris Jericho will sit in on commentary for this episode, which will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. AEW will return to the road next week in Miami. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite on Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members after the show.