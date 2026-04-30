WWE SummerSlam pre-sale password, plus the Dot Net VIP Experience

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The SummerSlam pre-sale is underway. WWETIX is among the codes. The pre-sale runs until 11:59CT via Ticketmaster.com. SummerSlam will be held on August 1-2 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Powell’s POV: The pre-sale includes upper deck two-day combo tickets for $152.10. Floor seats opposite the hard camera are priced at 1,342.25. There are also platinum tickets listed for $8,268.75.

On a side note, I’ll consider letting you sleep on my couch for the bargain price of just $25,000 (*price is for one night only, no lodging combo deals available, greedy ticket fees not included in the price, BYOB, free tap water available with a $50 cup rental fee, commemorative broken lawn chair included, $500 per hour to watch my television, $100 extra for television sound, $1,000 extra if you want to watch pro wrestling, eye contact with me is strictly prohibited).

$15,000 bonus packages are available if you want to pet one of my dogs (for no more than 20 seconds), $25,000 combo package to pet both of my dogs (for no more than 20 seconds each). $100,000 bonus package includes watching me write a story for this website, an additional $50,000 to sit outside the office door and listen while I record a podcast. Please note that all prices triple for Jonny Fairplay, who is not eligible to purchase any dog petting packages.

Submit applications via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Warning: Not responsible for dog bites or if the townhouse lawn crew from hell wakes you up and takes six hours to mow my small yard.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)