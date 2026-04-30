TNA Impact preview: Guitar Strap Match and more advertised for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.
-Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian in a Guitar Strap Match
-Mustafa Ali vs. Adam Brooks for the TNA International Championship
-Jeff Hardy vs. Vincent
-Rosemary, Allie, and Mara Sade vs. Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, and Mila Moore
-Mr. Elegance in action
-X Division Champion Leon Slater speaks
Powell’s POV: Ali announced that he will be holding open challenges for shots at the TNA International Championship. Impact was taped on April 14-15 in Syracuse, New York, at the Medical University Arena. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
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