TNA Impact preview: Guitar Strap Match and more advertised for tonight’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian in a Guitar Strap Match

-Mustafa Ali vs. Adam Brooks for the TNA International Championship

-Jeff Hardy vs. Vincent

-Rosemary, Allie, and Mara Sade vs. Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, and Mila Moore

-Mr. Elegance in action

-X Division Champion Leon Slater speaks

Powell’s POV: Ali announced that he will be holding open challenges for shots at the TNA International Championship. Impact was taped on April 14-15 in Syracuse, New York, at the Medical University Arena. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).