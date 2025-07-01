TNA Slammiversary main event addition

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mike Santana has been added to the TNA World Championship match at Slammiversary. Santana will join Joe Hendry in challenging TNA World Champion Trick Williams in a three-way match. Read the official announcement via TNAWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: I love it. With Slammiversary being held on July 20 in Elmont, New York, at USB Arena, it’s a good call to include New York native Santana in the main event. I will cover TNA Slammiversary live as the show airs on pay-per-view.