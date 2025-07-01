WWE Evolution lineup: The updated card for the women’s premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Evolution premium live event that will be held on Sunday, July 13, in Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena.

-Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

-Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Raquel Rodriguez vs. teams from Raw, Smackdown, and NXT in a four-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-A battle royal for a shot at a championship at the Clash in Paris event

Powell’s POV: Evolution will close out an insanely busy weekend with WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, AEW All In Texas, and NXT Great American Bash all taking place the day before. Join me for my live review of WWE Evolution, and a same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).