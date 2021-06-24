Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Adam Pearce, Rey Horus, Jessamyn Duke, Benoit tragedy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will hear the new Dot Net Weekly audio show with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week either today or Friday. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Joe Doering and Deaner vs. Satoshi Kojima and Eddie Edwards for the Impact Tag Titles. John Moore’s reviews are available after the show concludes or on Friday morning. My members’ exclusive audio review and Impact Hit List will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Ilja Dragunov vs. Joe Coffey vs. Rampage Brown. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced an B grade with 25 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 24 percent of the vote, F was third with 22 percent, and D finished fourth with 22 percent. I gave this polarizing edition a D+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade from 37 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 25 percent, and C was a close third with 22 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE producer and on-air talent Adam Pearce is 43.

-Rey Horus is 37.

-Jessamyn Duke is 35.

-Chris Benoit took his own life at age 40 after killing his wife Nancy Benoit, 43, and their seven year-old son Daniel on June 24, 2007.