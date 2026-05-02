AEW Collision lineup: Three title matches set for tonight’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision television show.

-Kevin Knight vs. Hook for the TNT Championship

-Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Championship.

-Jack Perry vs. Mascara Dorada for the AEW National Championship

-AEW Trios Champions Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly in action

-Jon Moxley, Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, David Finlay, and Clark Connors vs. Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin in a ten-man tag

-Juice Robinson and Ace Austin vs. Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia

-Skye Blue in action

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Peoria, Illinois, at the Peoria Civic Center. Don Murphy’s review will be available after tonight’s show is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CTa/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).