AEW Dynamite viewership for the All Out go-home edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 928,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 813,000 viewers who watched last Tuesday’s episode.

Powell’s POV: AEW ran without competition from NXT, which aired Tuesday this week and will do so again next week. Dynamite finished eight in the 18-49 demographic with a .36 in the cable ratings. Tuesday’s NXT television show delivered 849,000 viewers, and last week’s NXT on Wednesday without AEW competition delivered 824,000 viewers.



