CM Punk on whether he feels creatively fulfilled and enjoys working with the AEW roster, his health, and his promo comments regarding Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW World Champion CM Punk spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and was asked if he is creatively fulfilled in AEW and whether he enjoys working with the roster of wrestlers. “Yes, one hundred percent,” Punk said. “You try not to put too much stock in internet rumors. But for AEW, I definitely think that’s part of our audience. Twitter’s not real life, though. On top of that, a lie makes its way around the world twice before the truth puts his boots on or gets out of bed. If I addressed every rumor, I’d be here all day. I love AEW. It’s not a competition of who loves it more or who’s the heart and soul, or who’s this and who’s that. AEW allowed me a second chance to do what I do best, and that’s professionally wrestle.”

Punk also spoke about his AEW Dynamite promo comments regarding “Hangman” Adam Page. “That’s what I’m here to do, make people want to see what happens next,” said Punk. “I’m trying to sell tickets to the live events. That goes back to me saying Twitter isn’t [the] real world. Twitter is a bunch of people that don’t really care about your opinion. They want to find like-minded opinions that share their worldview. I’m trying to tell stories, sell tickets, and get people to tune in on Dynamite.”

Punk was also asked if he’s at full health heading into tonight’s title unification match with Jon Moxley. “It’s a prickly topic,” he said. “I’ve had problems with the way my health was handled in the past. I’ve been devoting all my waking time to getting my foot back to 100 percent. I will be cleared by my surgeon. Whether that means I’m 100 percent or not, there’s where the tricky answer comes in.” Read the full story at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: The fact that Punk is took the time to do a promotional interview ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite show seems encouraging when it comes to his relationship with Tony Khan. Punk had more to say about his health, working with Moxley, his own approach to promos, and more.