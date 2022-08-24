NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the Heatwave follow-up show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 678,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is down from the 723,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished tenth in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.18 rating in the same demo. Last week’s show drew higher than average numbers for the Heatwave themed special, and this week’s numbers are down from that episode, yet above the recent average overall. The August 24, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 685,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating for the first show coming out of NXT Takeover 36.