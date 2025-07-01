WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup: The card for the NBC/Peacock special

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held on Saturday, July 12, in Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena.

-Gunther vs. Goldberg for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight

Powell’s POV: Saturday Night’s Main Event will be simulcast on NBC and Peacock at 7CT/8ET. The show will be held on the same day as NXT Great American Bash and AEW All In Texas.